Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after purchasing an additional 279,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

