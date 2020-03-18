BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 21,305 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $795,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.