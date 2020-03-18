Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 688,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 295,288 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,203,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 345,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Shares of KNX opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.