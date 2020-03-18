Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.19. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

