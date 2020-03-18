4,600 Shares in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 69,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 333,745 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.26.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $33,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $32,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

