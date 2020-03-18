NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $72,000 Position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.