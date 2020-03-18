BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

NYSE XPO opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.36. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

