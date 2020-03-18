Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,923.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,971,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,941,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,477 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,348 shares of company stock worth $11,503,779. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

TWNK stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

