Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,849 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Century Communities by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $527.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

