NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

