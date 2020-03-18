17,500 Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

PSXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

