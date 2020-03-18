BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after buying an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 405,578 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8,708.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 257,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,505,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

