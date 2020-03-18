BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SINA were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SINA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SINA by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SINA by 186.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 74,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SINA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of SINA by 26.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SINA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

