Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

