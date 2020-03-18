BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 194,882 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,882 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

