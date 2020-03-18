BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EV. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

