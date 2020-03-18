BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.17% of MAG Silver worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 886,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares in the last quarter.

MAG stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

