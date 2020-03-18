Credit Suisse AG Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Also, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

