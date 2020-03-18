Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,218,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

