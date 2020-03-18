Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 45,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.