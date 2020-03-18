Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,450 Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Knowles by 6.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Knowles by 52.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Knowles by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

