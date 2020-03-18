BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.62 Million Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 152,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

HD Supply stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.