Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

