BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,181,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 64,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 161,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,701,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 372,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

