BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

