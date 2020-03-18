614 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $16,176,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

