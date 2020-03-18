ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $15.07 on Monday. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ENI by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ENI by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

