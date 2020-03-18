Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HES. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $30.62 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.