Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

