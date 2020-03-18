Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,975 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,741,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

