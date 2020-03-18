BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 111,324 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,324 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

