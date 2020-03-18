Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $30.62 on Monday. Hess has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.