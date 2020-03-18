SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575,285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

