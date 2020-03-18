Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOC. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

