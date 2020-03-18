Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,316 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

