BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of ALV opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

