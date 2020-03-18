Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lowered by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 551,987 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $788,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.02.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

