Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

