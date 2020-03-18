Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.14 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.