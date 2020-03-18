ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.