Ronna Romney Acquires 1,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $16,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.25. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. Sidoti dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

