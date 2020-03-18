Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.14 and its 200 day moving average is $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

