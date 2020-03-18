Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 164 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

