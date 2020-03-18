Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dril-Quip worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.15 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

