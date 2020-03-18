Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

