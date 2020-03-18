Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $411,000 Investment in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

