TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.52.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

