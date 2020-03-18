Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,300 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 908,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 599,850 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,930,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

