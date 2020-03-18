Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $296.94 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $296,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.02.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

