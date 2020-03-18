Fmr LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Timken by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

